BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverfront Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
1136 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 21, 2022
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 0
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 1
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 2
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 3
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 4
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Riverfront Bangkok is situated on the bank of the Chao Phraya River with all of its rooms enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline and the river. Centrally located on Rama III road, this property is within easy reach of the Silom-Sathorn business district, shopping mall and supermarkets such as Central Rama III Department Store, Tesco Lotus, Foodland and with easy access to Asiatique the Riverfront, Icon Siam and the expressway to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The rooms feature spacious interior with fully-equipped facilities such as kitchen and dining areas ideal for both leisure and business travelers. A complimentary shuttle bus is provided to nearby attractions and BTS Chongnonsi Station for your convenience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Riverfront Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Riverfront Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

SV City, 912 Rama III Road, Bangpongpang, Yannawa, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Partner Hotels

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
5835 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
waardering met
347 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
waardering met
3580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
12884 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
4784 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU