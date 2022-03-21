BANGKOK TEST & GO

Riverfront Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
คะแนนจาก
1136
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 21, 2022
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 0
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 1
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 2
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 3
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 4
Riverfront Bangkok - Image 5
+16 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Riverfront Bangkok is situated on the bank of the Chao Phraya River with all of its rooms enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline and the river. Centrally located on Rama III road, this property is within easy reach of the Silom-Sathorn business district, shopping mall and supermarkets such as Central Rama III Department Store, Tesco Lotus, Foodland and with easy access to Asiatique the Riverfront, Icon Siam and the expressway to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The rooms feature spacious interior with fully-equipped facilities such as kitchen and dining areas ideal for both leisure and business travelers. A complimentary shuttle bus is provided to nearby attractions and BTS Chongnonsi Station for your convenience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Riverfront Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Riverfront Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

SV City, 912 Rama III Road, Bangpongpang, Yannawa, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5835 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
347 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tongtara Riverview Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
12884 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4784 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU