Riverfront Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Riverfront Bangkok is situated on the bank of the Chao Phraya River with all of its rooms enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline and the river. Centrally located on Rama III road, this property is within easy reach of the Silom-Sathorn business district, shopping mall and supermarkets such as Central Rama III Department Store, Tesco Lotus, Foodland and with easy access to Asiatique the Riverfront, Icon Siam and the expressway to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The rooms feature spacious interior with fully-equipped facilities such as kitchen and dining areas ideal for both leisure and business travelers. A complimentary shuttle bus is provided to nearby attractions and BTS Chongnonsi Station for your convenience.