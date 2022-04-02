PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.4
通过
1841条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 0
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 1
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 2
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 3
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 4
VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This 5-star property in Hua Hin is located in beautiful, tropical gardens directly on the beach with a number of pool villas and spacious rooms. This is the ideal place to relax and watch the sunset. There are a range of activities on offer, including swimming, surfing, and horse-riding. The Lobby Lounge is where guests can chill, use the Internet, and order a range of beverages while the Rabiang Lay is an open-air beach bar that doubles as a restaurant. It offers spectacular views of the sea and a menu of Thai-fusion seafood. On-site features at the hotel include wireless Internet, a swimming pool, kid’s club, business center, and shop. Room service is available 24-hours a day to cater to guests’ needs. To reserve a room, please submit your preferred travel dates and fill out our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 VERANDA RESORT & VILLAS HUA HIN CHA AM
查看所有评论

地址/地图

737/12 Mung Talay Road Cha Am, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU