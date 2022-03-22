Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am. Experience an urban escape in Hua Hin / Cha-am with a stay at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus), with its exceptional location right in the city center. Grab some beach time with a stay at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 220 m from Hua Hin Beach.Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi services provided by the resort make exploring Hua Hin / Cha-am even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Don't forget to explore the resort's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the resort's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility. Get wet in the best way on sunny days by joining water-world activities like snorkeling and diving. Water sports are incredibly convenient with water park provided by Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus).Get the family involved in activities such as horse riding. Have some easy fun without traveling far, while playing yoga room at Laksasubha Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the library.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Hua Hin / Cha-am while in the city. Keep your vacation simple, with a visit to Hua Hin Beach just 220 m away, where the ocean breeze makes you instantly feel relaxed.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 96% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 96% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 93% of other accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.