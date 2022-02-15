Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This renovated hotel has expanded and improved its amusement and recreation to provide nonstop fun. With the white sands and turquoise waters just seconds away from your room, the Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified) has the privilege to be a part of the pristine Nang Thong Beach. For diving fanatics, snorkelers, beach lovers, or anyone who enjoys sun and excitement, this hotel is for you. A beautiful swimming pool surrounded by a wooden deck, tons of sports activities, a health spa, and gorgeous rooms are all provided for the guests. Make sure to ask the wonderful staff about trips out to the world renowned Similian Islands only 70 kilometers off the coast. With golf, canoeing, elephant trekking, bamboo rafting, and more, there will never be a dull moment at the Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified).