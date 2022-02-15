PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified) - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.6
rating with
1206 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This renovated hotel has expanded and improved its amusement and recreation to provide nonstop fun. With the white sands and turquoise waters just seconds away from your room, the Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified) has the privilege to be a part of the pristine Nang Thong Beach. For diving fanatics, snorkelers, beach lovers, or anyone who enjoys sun and excitement, this hotel is for you. A beautiful swimming pool surrounded by a wooden deck, tons of sports activities, a health spa, and gorgeous rooms are all provided for the guests. Make sure to ask the wonderful staff about trips out to the world renowned Similian Islands only 70 kilometers off the coast. With golf, canoeing, elephant trekking, bamboo rafting, and more, there will never be a dull moment at the Suwan Palm Resort (SHA Certified).

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

30/27 Moo 7, Nang Thong Beach, Takupa, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

