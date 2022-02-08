CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
คะแนนจาก
103
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 0
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 1
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 2
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 3
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 4
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 5
+34 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Plubplueng Soi, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU