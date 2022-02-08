CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
rating with
103 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Address / Map

Plubplueng Soi, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

