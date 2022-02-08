CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3
note avec
103 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 0
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 1
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 2
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 3
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 4
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Plubplueng Soi, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU