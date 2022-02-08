CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3

103レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 0
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 1
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 2
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 3
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 4
Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The excitement of the city center is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sabai Sabai Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sabai Sabai Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Plubplueng Soi, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU