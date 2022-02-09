PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
คะแนนจาก
302
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 0
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 1
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 2
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 3
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 4
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 5
+18 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A hostel on Koh Phangan Island, Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel offers high standard accommodation with excellent service. Located in Haad Rin, guests can easily access Sunset Beach, Sunrise Party Beach, Ang Thong National Marine Park, and several other attractions in town within a short distance. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel features private rooms and maximum comfort in a dormitory style. A reading light and power for phone and a laptop are provided in every bed. All rooms are equipped with standard facilities such as a secure locker, air conditioner, small refrigerator, kettle for coffee, television, Wi-Fi Internet access, and 24-hour reception. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel is also the only hostel in Haad Rin that offers a female dorm. A strategic location, cozy accommodation, and friendly service make Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel the perfect place to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

110/21, Moo 6 (Haad Rin Beach), Baan Tai, Surat Thani, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ลิตเติ้ล พาราไดซ์ รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
190 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาลิตา ลอดจ์
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
553 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
วารีวาน่า รีสอร์ท เกาะพะงัน
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
103 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา รสานันดา เกาะพะงัน วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
333 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รอยัล เมืองสมุย วิลล่า
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
673 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา เกาะพะงัน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU