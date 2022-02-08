PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
Bewertung mit
302 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 0
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 1
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 2
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 3
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 4
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A hostel on Koh Phangan Island, Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel offers high standard accommodation with excellent service. Located in Haad Rin, guests can easily access Sunset Beach, Sunrise Party Beach, Ang Thong National Marine Park, and several other attractions in town within a short distance. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel features private rooms and maximum comfort in a dormitory style. A reading light and power for phone and a laptop are provided in every bed. All rooms are equipped with standard facilities such as a secure locker, air conditioner, small refrigerator, kettle for coffee, television, Wi-Fi Internet access, and 24-hour reception. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel is also the only hostel in Haad Rin that offers a female dorm. A strategic location, cozy accommodation, and friendly service make Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel the perfect place to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

110/21, Moo 6 (Haad Rin Beach), Baan Tai, Surat Thani, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Little Paradise Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
190 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
9.2
Bewertung mit
103 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villen
9.2
Bewertung mit
333 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villen
8.4
Bewertung mit
673 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU