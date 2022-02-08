PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
note avec
302 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
A hostel on Koh Phangan Island, Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel offers high standard accommodation with excellent service. Located in Haad Rin, guests can easily access Sunset Beach, Sunrise Party Beach, Ang Thong National Marine Park, and several other attractions in town within a short distance. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel features private rooms and maximum comfort in a dormitory style. A reading light and power for phone and a laptop are provided in every bed. All rooms are equipped with standard facilities such as a secure locker, air conditioner, small refrigerator, kettle for coffee, television, Wi-Fi Internet access, and 24-hour reception. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel is also the only hostel in Haad Rin that offers a female dorm. A strategic location, cozy accommodation, and friendly service make Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel the perfect place to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

Adresse / Carte

110/21, Moo 6 (Haad Rin Beach), Baan Tai, Surat Thani, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

