Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
rating with
302 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

A hostel on Koh Phangan Island, Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel offers high standard accommodation with excellent service. Located in Haad Rin, guests can easily access Sunset Beach, Sunrise Party Beach, Ang Thong National Marine Park, and several other attractions in town within a short distance. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel features private rooms and maximum comfort in a dormitory style. A reading light and power for phone and a laptop are provided in every bed. All rooms are equipped with standard facilities such as a secure locker, air conditioner, small refrigerator, kettle for coffee, television, Wi-Fi Internet access, and 24-hour reception. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel is also the only hostel in Haad Rin that offers a female dorm. A strategic location, cozy accommodation, and friendly service make Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel the perfect place to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

Address / Map

110/21, Moo 6 (Haad Rin Beach), Baan Tai, Surat Thani, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

