PHUKET TEST & GO

Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
оценка с
302
Обновление February 9, 2022
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 0
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 1
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 2
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 3
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 4
Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel - Image 5
+18 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A hostel on Koh Phangan Island, Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel offers high standard accommodation with excellent service. Located in Haad Rin, guests can easily access Sunset Beach, Sunrise Party Beach, Ang Thong National Marine Park, and several other attractions in town within a short distance. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel features private rooms and maximum comfort in a dormitory style. A reading light and power for phone and a laptop are provided in every bed. All rooms are equipped with standard facilities such as a secure locker, air conditioner, small refrigerator, kettle for coffee, television, Wi-Fi Internet access, and 24-hour reception. Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel is also the only hostel in Haad Rin that offers a female dorm. A strategic location, cozy accommodation, and friendly service make Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel the perfect place to enjoy your stay in Koh Phangan.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Phangan Pearl Villa Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

110/21, Moo 6 (Haad Rin Beach), Baan Tai, Surat Thani, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Little Paradise Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
190 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Лодж «Палита»
8.8
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Varivana Resort Ко Панган
9.2
рейтинг с
103 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Анантара Расананда Ко Панган Виллы
9.2
рейтинг с
333 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Роял Муанг Самуи Виллы
8.4
рейтинг с
673 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Ко Панган Резорт & Спа
8.9
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Самуи
8.3
рейтинг с
606 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амарин Самуи Отель
7.6
рейтинг с
241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU