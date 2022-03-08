Chiangmai Gate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Situated in Chiang Mai’s Wua Lai district, an old silverware manufacturing community, this hotel perfectly reflects the city’s 700-year old history. Chiangmai Gate Hotel is also close to three of the city’s most important temples - Wat Sri Suphan, Wat Tat Kam, and Wat Nantaram - and their decorative motifs are used throughout the hotel. When guests are not shopping for silverware or other souvenirs, they can enjoy the hotel’s amenities including a swimming pool and sunbathing area, available Internet, massage and spa services, comfortable rooms, and the delicious cuisine at the Palm Tree Restaurant. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Chiangmai Gate Hotel simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.