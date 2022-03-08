CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiangmai Gate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
rating with
1354 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Chiang Mai’s Wua Lai district, an old silverware manufacturing community, this hotel perfectly reflects the city’s 700-year old history. Chiangmai Gate Hotel is also close to three of the city’s most important temples - Wat Sri Suphan, Wat Tat Kam, and Wat Nantaram - and their decorative motifs are used throughout the hotel. When guests are not shopping for silverware or other souvenirs, they can enjoy the hotel’s amenities including a swimming pool and sunbathing area, available Internet, massage and spa services, comfortable rooms, and the delicious cuisine at the Palm Tree Restaurant. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Chiangmai Gate Hotel simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.

Address / Map

11/10 Suriyawong Road, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

