Chiangmai Gate Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiangmai Gate Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.6
note avec
1354 avis
March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Chiang Mai’s Wua Lai district, an old silverware manufacturing community, this hotel perfectly reflects the city’s 700-year old history. Chiangmai Gate Hotel is also close to three of the city’s most important temples - Wat Sri Suphan, Wat Tat Kam, and Wat Nantaram - and their decorative motifs are used throughout the hotel. When guests are not shopping for silverware or other souvenirs, they can enjoy the hotel’s amenities including a swimming pool and sunbathing area, available Internet, massage and spa services, comfortable rooms, and the delicious cuisine at the Palm Tree Restaurant. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Chiangmai Gate Hotel simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.

Adresse / Carte

11/10 Suriyawong Road, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

