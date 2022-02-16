Luck Swan Resort - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+)Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+) is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+) include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's karaoke rooms can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions. Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+) has vending machines for 24-hour available light snacks and drinks.Luck Swan Resort (SHA Plus+) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 87% of the city's accommodation.