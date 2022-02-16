K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus)See all the incredible sights of Koh Chang when you stay at K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus). This hotel is strategically placed in the heart of the city, surrounded by the popular landmarks. Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 300 m from Kai Bae Beach, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus).K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Koh Chang.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and instant coffee. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Your mornings at K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) begin with a complimentary breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Guests of K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) can even have groceries delivered to their room for cooking, using the hotel's special service.K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Be sure to enjoy the accessible beach nearby. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like fishing and snorkeling.In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the hiking trails in the hotel. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to K.B. Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The most well-known nearby local attraction is Mu Ko Chang National Park View Point which is located just about 770 m away.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's food and dining score higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 96% of accommodations in the city for its location.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 99% of accommodations in the city.