9D Sport Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.7
rating with
663 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Udon Thani, you'll feel right at home at 9D Sport Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 3 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, laundromat, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, sofa. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. 9D Sport Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Udon Thani.

Address / Map

232/2 Moo 6, Mittraphap Road, Tambon Makkhang, Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

