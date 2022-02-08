Moonstone - Samui's Premier Private Luxury Villa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

SAMUI TEST & GO

Moonstone is a private villa that must be experienced to be truly appreciated. It is simply the best villa on Samui. It is perfect for groups both small and large and provides a once-in-a-lifetime setting for special vacations with family and friends. So far, 100% of guests who have stayed in this villa have written perfect reviews.During our first year we are offering substantially discounted rates on stays over 3 nights so we can welcome you to your first stay at Moonstone! Book now to take advantage as these rates will not be available after 2019!From the moment you step foot inside Moonstone you'll know you are in for something special. Perched directly on the oceanfront with sweeping sunset views over the entire North Coast of Koh Samui, you will enjoy complete privacy in the island's most prestigious neighborhood. Moonstone is a fully staffed, one-of-a-kind Private Villa Experience that is often booked months in advance. Why? Because this is only villa that offer ALL of the following:- Privacy. When you are in the villa you feel like it's your own private resort- Location. 10 minutes to all the best shopping, beaches, dining and entertainment on the island- In-Villa Staff. Most luxury villas offer a staff of only 2. At Moonstone, we have a full time staff of 5- In-Villa Dining. Our Private Chef will amaze you- Views. Moonstone has the best sunset views on the island- Spacious living level. Other 5 or 6 bedroom villas may look great in pictures but often feel very crowded when you arrive. Moonstone's living level is expansive- Entertainment. Moonstone has a full Theater/Games room along with a gym- Oceanfront. Yes, Moonstone is perched directly on the oceanfront with our own private access that you can use to launch our sea kayaks, free for guests to use- Gorgeous sand beach just a 200m stroll- Sea kayaks, free for guests to launch from our property's private oceanfront- Luxury PerfectedBook now.....if your dates are available!!

