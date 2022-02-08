Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus)The superior services and facilities offered at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Samut Prakan can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus). The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Mayson Place (SHA Extra Plus) with all the activities and facilities provided. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel's facilities score higher than 90% of accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 90% of other options in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.