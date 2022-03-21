HUA HIN TEST & GO

Majestic Creek Golf Club Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
6.3
waardering met
15 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 21, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Tub Tai, Majestic Creek Golf Club Resort is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin / Cha-am and its surroundings. Only 30.3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Majestic Creek Golf Club Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant. 20 rooms spread over 2 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, golf course (on site). Majestic Creek Golf Club Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

Adres / kaart

164 Moo 4, Tubtai, Hua Hin, Prachuabkirikhan, Tub Tai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

