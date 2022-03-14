KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Pitta House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
waardering met
642 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Krabi Pitta House - Image 0
Krabi Pitta House - Image 1
Krabi Pitta House - Image 2
Krabi Pitta House - Image 3
Krabi Pitta House - Image 4
Krabi Pitta House - Image 5
+8 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi Town, Krabi Pitta House is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. The hotel lies 0.2 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Krabi Pitta House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. Guests can choose from 30 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Krabi Pitta House your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Krabi Pitta House , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Krabi Pitta House
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

287/18 Uttarakij Rd. Paknam, Muang, Krabi, TH, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Alisa Krabi Hotel
8.7
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's met uitzicht op de kliffen
9.1
waardering met
221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
waardering met
634 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chada Thais dorp
7.9
waardering met
691 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU