KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Pitta House - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
Bewertung mit
642 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 14, 2022
Krabi Pitta House - Image 0
Krabi Pitta House - Image 1
Krabi Pitta House - Image 2
Krabi Pitta House - Image 3
Krabi Pitta House - Image 4
Krabi Pitta House - Image 5
+8 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Krabi Town, Krabi Pitta House is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. The hotel lies 0.2 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Krabi Pitta House, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. Guests can choose from 30 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Krabi Pitta House your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Krabi Pitta House , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Krabi Pitta House
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

287/18 Uttarakij Rd. Paknam, Muang, Krabi, TH, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Alisa Krabi Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Scene Villen mit Klippenblick
9.1
Bewertung mit
221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
Bewertung mit
634 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
3503 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Thailändisches Dorf Chada
7.9
Bewertung mit
691 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Inn
7.9
Bewertung mit
2864 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU