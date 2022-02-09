PHUKET TEST & GO

KC Grande Resort & Spa - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6
waardering met
6848 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 0
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 1
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 2
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 3
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 4
KC Grande Resort & Spa - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A secluded location, numerous activities, and picturesque views make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice on Koh Chang. The resort runs a regular shuttle bus from the pier, assisting guests in getting to and from the resort. Located on the long stretch of White Sand Beach, spend your days kayaking, playing beach volleyball, or heading out for a dive trip. The Beach Cafe offers all-day dining and evening cocktails, while the resort lobby has Internet access and safe-deposit boxes. Recreational activities at the resort include saltwater and freshwater swimming pools, a kid’s pool, beachfront massages, and a games room. The beachfront location and countless activities offered here make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice for those looking to get out and enjoy their stay.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij KC Grande Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR KC Grande Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

1/1 Moo4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU