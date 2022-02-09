PHUKET TEST & GO

KC Grande Resort & Spa - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.6
通过
6848条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A secluded location, numerous activities, and picturesque views make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice on Koh Chang. The resort runs a regular shuttle bus from the pier, assisting guests in getting to and from the resort. Located on the long stretch of White Sand Beach, spend your days kayaking, playing beach volleyball, or heading out for a dive trip. The Beach Cafe offers all-day dining and evening cocktails, while the resort lobby has Internet access and safe-deposit boxes. Recreational activities at the resort include saltwater and freshwater swimming pools, a kid’s pool, beachfront massages, and a games room. The beachfront location and countless activities offered here make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice for those looking to get out and enjoy their stay.

如果您是KC Grande Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 KC Grande Resort & Spa
地址/地图

1/1 Moo4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

