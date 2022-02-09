KC Grande Resort & Spa - Trat Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

KC Grande Resort & Spa

Trat
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

A secluded location, numerous activities, and picturesque views make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice on Koh Chang. The resort runs a regular shuttle bus from the pier, assisting guests in getting to and from the resort. Located on the long stretch of White Sand Beach, spend your days kayaking, playing beach volleyball, or heading out for a dive trip. The Beach Cafe offers all-day dining and evening cocktails, while the resort lobby has Internet access and safe-deposit boxes. Recreational activities at the resort include saltwater and freshwater swimming pools, a kid’s pool, beachfront massages, and a games room. The beachfront location and countless activities offered here make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice for those looking to get out and enjoy their stay.

KC Grande Resort & Spa
Adresse / Karte

1/1 Moo4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

