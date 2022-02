KC Grande Resort & Spa - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A secluded location, numerous activities, and picturesque views make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice on Koh Chang. The resort runs a regular shuttle bus from the pier, assisting guests in getting to and from the resort. Located on the long stretch of White Sand Beach, spend your days kayaking, playing beach volleyball, or heading out for a dive trip. The Beach Cafe offers all-day dining and evening cocktails, while the resort lobby has Internet access and safe-deposit boxes. Recreational activities at the resort include saltwater and freshwater swimming pools, a kid’s pool, beachfront massages, and a games room. The beachfront location and countless activities offered here make KC Grande Resort & Spa a popular choice for those looking to get out and enjoy their stay.

