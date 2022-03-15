KRABI TEST & GO

피피 안다만 비치 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3

1373 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 0
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 1
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 2
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 3
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 4
Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 럭셔리 리조트에 머무는 동안 만족할 수 있는 다양한 방갈로와 함께 기억에 남을 휴가를 보낼 수 있습니다. 피피 안다만 비치 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 피피 섬에 위치해 있습니다. 이 프라이빗 리조트는 아름다운 열대 섬의 맑고 푸른 바다로 둘러싸여 있어 잊지 못할 추억을 선사합니다. 각 방갈로는 끝없는 자연이 있는 자연 환경으로 둘러싸여 있으며 숙박에 필요한 모든 기본 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 피피섬을 둘러보고 싶은 투숙객은 근처에 있는 La Luna, A-One, Carnivore Steak and Grill과 같은 레스토랑을 방문해 보십시오. 피피섬을 방문할 때 피피 안다만 비치 리조트(SHA Plus+)를 선택하면 즐거운 숙박이 보장됩니다.

주소 /지도

65 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

