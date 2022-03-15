Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Guests at this luxury resort are in for a memorable vacation with various choices of bungalows that will keep you satisfied. Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is located on Phi Phi Island. This private resort is surrounded by the clear blue ocean on a beautiful tropical island, ensuring an unforgettable stay for guests. Each bungalow is surrounded by a natural setting with neverending nature and includes all the basic amenities guests need on their stay. Guests who want to explore Phi Phi Island can visit the nearby restaurants such as La Luna, A-One, and Carnivore Steak and Grill. Pick Phi Phi Andaman Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) when visiting Phi Phi Island and you are guaranteed an enjoyable stay.