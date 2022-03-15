ピピアンダマンビーチリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
この高級リゾートにご宿泊のお客様は、お客様を満足させるさまざまなバンガローをご用意して、思い出に残る休暇をお過ごしいただけます。ピピアンダマンビーチリゾート（SHA Plus +）はピピ島にあります。このプライベートリゾートは、美しい熱帯の島の澄んだ青い海に囲まれており、お客様に忘れられない滞在をお約束します。各バンガローは、終わりのない自然のある自然環境に囲まれており、滞在中に必要なすべての基本的な設備が備わっています。ピピ島を探索したいゲストは、ラルナ、A-One、カーニボーステーキアンドグリルなどの近くのレストランを訪れることができます。ピピ島を訪れる際は、ピピアンダマンビーチリゾート（SHA Plus +）を選んでください。楽しい滞在が保証されます。