皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.3
通过
1373条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家豪华度假村的客人可以享受难忘的假期，这里有各种洋房可供选择，让您满意。皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于皮皮岛。这个私人度假村被美丽的热带岛屿上清澈的蓝色海洋所环绕，确保为客人提供难忘的住宿体验。每间洋房都被自然环境所环绕，拥有无尽的大自然，包括客人入住时所需的所有基本设施。想要探索皮皮岛的客人可以光顾附近的餐厅，如 La Luna、A-One 和 Carnivore Steak and Grill。游览皮皮岛时选择皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+)，保证让您住得愉快。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

65 Moo 7, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

