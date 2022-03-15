皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家豪华度假村的客人可以享受难忘的假期，这里有各种洋房可供选择，让您满意。皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于皮皮岛。这个私人度假村被美丽的热带岛屿上清澈的蓝色海洋所环绕，确保为客人提供难忘的住宿体验。每间洋房都被自然环境所环绕，拥有无尽的大自然，包括客人入住时所需的所有基本设施。想要探索皮皮岛的客人可以光顾附近的餐厅，如 La Luna、A-One 和 Carnivore Steak and Grill。游览皮皮岛时选择皮皮岛安达曼海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+)，保证让您住得愉快。