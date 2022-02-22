CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Oriental Siam Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7

157 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
The stunning Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+) offers beautifully decorated villas with a beautiful view to match. The resort features 5 spacious one-bedroom villas and a gigantic three-bedroom villa - all with a private balcony and tropical gardens. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport as well as the Chiang Mai city center. Guests can take advantage of the free transfers to and from the airport and train station. Around the resort there are several shopping centers and markets selling local arts and crafts. The staff here are born and raised in Chiang Mai, so guests can be sure to receive accurate and useful information. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+).

주소 /지도

40/1 Moo 2 T. Tasala, A. Muang, Tha Sala, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

