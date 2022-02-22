CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Oriental Siam Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
Bewertung mit
157 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 0
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 1
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 2
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 3
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 4
Oriental Siam Resort - Image 5
+40 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The stunning Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+) offers beautifully decorated villas with a beautiful view to match. The resort features 5 spacious one-bedroom villas and a gigantic three-bedroom villa - all with a private balcony and tropical gardens. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport as well as the Chiang Mai city center. Guests can take advantage of the free transfers to and from the airport and train station. Around the resort there are several shopping centers and markets selling local arts and crafts. The staff here are born and raised in Chiang Mai, so guests can be sure to receive accurate and useful information. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+).

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Oriental Siam Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Oriental Siam Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

40/1 Moo 2 T. Tasala, A. Muang, Tha Sala, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU