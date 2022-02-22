Oriental Siam Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

8.7
rating with
157 reviews
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The stunning Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+) offers beautifully decorated villas with a beautiful view to match. The resort features 5 spacious one-bedroom villas and a gigantic three-bedroom villa - all with a private balcony and tropical gardens. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport as well as the Chiang Mai city center. Guests can take advantage of the free transfers to and from the airport and train station. Around the resort there are several shopping centers and markets selling local arts and crafts. The staff here are born and raised in Chiang Mai, so guests can be sure to receive accurate and useful information. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Oriental Siam Resort (SHA Plus+).

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
40/1 Moo 2 T. Tasala, A. Muang, Tha Sala, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

