BANGKOK TEST & GO

Le D'Tel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

72 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 16, 2022
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 0
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 1
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 2
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 3
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 4
Le D'Tel Bangkok - Image 5
+26 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Le D'Tel BangkokNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Le D'Tel Bangkok. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Shuttle services provided by Le D'Tel Bangkok makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the hotel's charming on-site fireplace.Packing light is possible at Le D'Tel Bangkok thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Le D'Tel Bangkok include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Le D'Tel Bangkok begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the hotel's poolside bar. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience Bangkok like a true local. The most famous landmark nearby is The Grand Palace just 6.0 km away. Never forget your time in Bangkok with a special gift or trinket from Chatuchak Weekend Market just 8.8 km away. Experience local culture through architecture at Jim Thompson House located 3.4 km away.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this hotel are rated higher than 90% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 92% of the city's accommodation.Staff and service here are considered high quality by past guests whose ratings put it above 96% of the city's options.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Le D'Tel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Le D'Tel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

269/1 Suanplu Soi 6, Tungmahamek,, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

파트너 호텔

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
평가
56 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
평가
5835 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU