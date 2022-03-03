KRABI TEST & GO

란타 카수아리나 비치 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8

921 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Pra Ae 해변에 있는 크라비 지방의 깨끗한 섬 중 하나에 위치한 이곳은 머물면서 태국에서 가장 뛰어난 자연 명소를 탐험할 수 있는 마법의 장소입니다. 여기에 평화, 고요함, 비범한 아름다움의 오아시스가 있습니다. 리조트는 백사장을 마주보고 있는 60개의 우아하게 꾸며진 객실과 빌라를 제공합니다. 소나무와 열대 우림의 환경과 어울리는 태국의 현대적인 스타일로 훌륭하게 디자인된 각 빌라는 방문객에게 독특한 것을 제공합니다. 2층 건물이 수영장 앞에 있으며 모든 객실에서 해변이 내려다보입니다. 스탠다드룸과 디럭스룸은 최고의 기준에 맞게 잘 꾸며져 있습니다. 전용 빌라는 각각 해변과 가까운 무성한 열대 정원에 있습니다. Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort 객실을 예약하려면 체류 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
란타 카수아리나 비치 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 란타 카수아리나 비치 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

288 Moo 3, Phra Ae Beach, T. Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU