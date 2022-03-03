Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
Pra Ae 해변에 있는 크라비 지방의 깨끗한 섬 중 하나에 위치한 이곳은 머물면서 태국에서 가장 뛰어난 자연 명소를 탐험할 수 있는 마법의 장소입니다. 여기에 평화, 고요함, 비범한 아름다움의 오아시스가 있습니다. 리조트는 백사장을 마주보고 있는 60개의 우아하게 꾸며진 객실과 빌라를 제공합니다. 소나무와 열대 우림의 환경과 어울리는 태국의 현대적인 스타일로 훌륭하게 디자인된 각 빌라는 방문객에게 독특한 것을 제공합니다. 2층 건물이 수영장 앞에 있으며 모든 객실에서 해변이 내려다보입니다. 스탠다드룸과 디럭스룸은 최고의 기준에 맞게 잘 꾸며져 있습니다. 전용 빌라는 각각 해변과 가까운 무성한 열대 정원에 있습니다. Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort 객실을 예약하려면 체류 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.