Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
プラエビーチのクラビ県の手付かずの島の1つに位置し、タイで最も素晴らしい自然の場所のいくつかに滞在して探索するのに魔法の場所です。ここに平和、静けさ、そして並外れた美しさのオアシスがあります。リゾートには、白い砂浜に面したエレガントな内装の客室とヴィラが60室あります。松の木や熱帯雨林の環境にマッチするタイの現代的なスタイルで見事に設計された各ヴィラは、訪問者にユニークな何かを提供します。スイミングプールの前には2階建ての建物があり、全室からビーチを見渡せます。スタンダードルームとデラックスルームは、最高の基準を満たすように設備が整っています。プライベートヴィラはそれぞれ、ビーチに近い緑豊かなトロピカルガーデン内にあります。ランタカジュアリーナビーチリゾートでのご予約は、ご滞在日を選択し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。