Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
坐落在甲米府的一个原始岛屿上，这里是普拉艾海滩 (Pra Ae Beach) 上的一处原始岛屿，是您逗留和探索泰国一些最顶级自然景点的神奇之地。这里是和平、安宁和非凡美景的绿洲。度假村提供 60 间布置典雅的客房和别墅，面朝白色沙滩。每栋别墅都以泰式现代风格精心设计，与松树和热带雨林的环境相匹配，为游客提供独一无二的体验。游泳池前设有两层楼的建筑，所有客房均俯瞰海滩。标准间和豪华间都配备齐全，可满足最高标准。每间私人别墅都坐落在靠近海滩的郁郁葱葱的热带花园中。当您在兰达木麻黄海滩度假村预订时，请选择您的停留日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。