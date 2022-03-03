KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
921 reviews
Updated on March 3, 2022
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort - Image 5
+37 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Situated on one of the pristine islands of Krabi province on Pra Ae Beach, this is a magical place to stay and explore some of Thailand's most supreme natural sites. Here is an oasis of peace, tranquility, and extraordinary beauty. The resort offers 60 elegantly appointed rooms and villas facing the white sandy beach. Wonderfully designed in Thai contemporary styles matching the environment of pine trees and tropical rainforest, each villa offers something unique to visitors. Two-story buildings are set in front of the swimming pool, and all rooms overlook the beach. The standard and deluxe rooms are well furnished to meet the highest standards. The private villas are each set in lush tropical gardens close to the beach. For your reservation at Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

288 Moo 3, Phra Ae Beach, T. Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU