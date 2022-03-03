Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Situated on one of the pristine islands of Krabi province on Pra Ae Beach, this is a magical place to stay and explore some of Thailand's most supreme natural sites. Here is an oasis of peace, tranquility, and extraordinary beauty. The resort offers 60 elegantly appointed rooms and villas facing the white sandy beach. Wonderfully designed in Thai contemporary styles matching the environment of pine trees and tropical rainforest, each villa offers something unique to visitors. Two-story buildings are set in front of the swimming pool, and all rooms overlook the beach. The standard and deluxe rooms are well furnished to meet the highest standards. The private villas are each set in lush tropical gardens close to the beach. For your reservation at Lanta Casuarina Beach Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

