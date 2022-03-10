KRABI TEST & GO

D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2

403 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A mere kilometer and a half from Saladan's business and tourist center, this dazzling resort is an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike. Adorned with simplistic architecture, guests at D.R. Lanta Bay Resort are in for simple living with a home-away-from-home atmosphere. According to your needs, guests can choose from a range of 41 bungalows which come fitted with a balcony, contemporary furnitures, and supplemented with modern day amenities. Boasting a beachfront restaurant and beach bar serving up various Thai, international, and seafood dishes, this one-of-a-kind diner is a perfect spot to treat your loved ones to a perfect romantic dinner. Traveling with little ones is made easy with the babysitting service on-site.

206 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

인기 필터

