D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
A mere kilometer and a half from Saladan's business and tourist center, this dazzling resort is an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike. Adorned with simplistic architecture, guests at D.R. Lanta Bay Resort are in for simple living with a home-away-from-home atmosphere. According to your needs, guests can choose from a range of 41 bungalows which come fitted with a balcony, contemporary furnitures, and supplemented with modern day amenities. Boasting a beachfront restaurant and beach bar serving up various Thai, international, and seafood dishes, this one-of-a-kind diner is a perfect spot to treat your loved ones to a perfect romantic dinner. Traveling with little ones is made easy with the babysitting service on-site.