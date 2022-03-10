KRABI TEST & GO

D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
оценка с
403
Обновление March 10, 2022
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 0
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 1
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 2
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 3
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 4
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 5
+32 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A mere kilometer and a half from Saladan's business and tourist center, this dazzling resort is an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike. Adorned with simplistic architecture, guests at D.R. Lanta Bay Resort are in for simple living with a home-away-from-home atmosphere. According to your needs, guests can choose from a range of 41 bungalows which come fitted with a balcony, contemporary furnitures, and supplemented with modern day amenities. Boasting a beachfront restaurant and beach bar serving up various Thai, international, and seafood dishes, this one-of-a-kind diner is a perfect spot to treat your loved ones to a perfect romantic dinner. Traveling with little ones is made easy with the babysitting service on-site.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в D.R. Lanta Bay Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ D.R. Lanta Bay Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

206 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
рейтинг с
1120 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU