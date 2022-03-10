KRABI TEST & GO

D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
Bewertung mit
403 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 10, 2022
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 0
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 1
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 2
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 3
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 4
D.R. Lanta Bay Resort - Image 5
+32 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A mere kilometer and a half from Saladan's business and tourist center, this dazzling resort is an ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike. Adorned with simplistic architecture, guests at D.R. Lanta Bay Resort are in for simple living with a home-away-from-home atmosphere. According to your needs, guests can choose from a range of 41 bungalows which come fitted with a balcony, contemporary furnitures, and supplemented with modern day amenities. Boasting a beachfront restaurant and beach bar serving up various Thai, international, and seafood dishes, this one-of-a-kind diner is a perfect spot to treat your loved ones to a perfect romantic dinner. Traveling with little ones is made easy with the babysitting service on-site.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei D.R. Lanta Bay Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR D.R. Lanta Bay Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

206 Moo 3, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU