Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
코코넛 야자수, 성숙한 나무, 토종 식물의 자연스러운 그늘 사이에 자리한 Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only는 자연 환경과 관련하여 훌륭하게 설계되었습니다. 때묻지 않은 모래와 깨끗한 바다가 있는 이 호텔은 다른 붐비는 해변에서 떨어져 있어 조용한 휴양지가 될 것입니다. 호텔의 객실은 카바나로 구성되어 있으며 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있으며 환경에 최대한 노출되어 주변의 고요함과 아름다움을 유지하는 모든 요소를 조화시켰습니다. 손님들은 가장 목가적인 주변 섬으로 여러 날 당일 여행을 즐기거나 스노클링, 낚시를 하거나 무인도 해변에서 조용히 휴식을 취하며 하루를 보낼 수 있습니다. 잘 관리된 숙박 시설과 훌륭한 시설을 갖춘 Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only는 훌륭한 숙박 장소입니다.