Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only 坐落在椰子树、成熟的树木和本地植物的自然树荫下，其设计精美，与周围的自然环境相得益彰。拥有未受污染的沙滩和原始水域，该物业远离其他拥挤的海滩，是一个安静的度假胜地。酒店的客房包括小屋和高级客房，装饰现代，融合了所有元素，在最大限度地接触环境的同时，保留了周围环境的宁静和美丽。客人可以享受到一些最田园诗般的周围岛屿的一日游，或者花一天的时间浮潜、钓鱼，或者只是在荒岛海滩的隐私中闲逛。凭借其保养良好的住宿条件和一流的设施，Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only 是一个精致的下榻之所。