KRABI TEST & GO

Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
313 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 0
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 1
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 2
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 3
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 4
Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only - Image 5
+22 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Set amongst the natural shades of coconut palms, matures trees, and native plants, Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only has been superbly designed with respect to its natural surroundings. With unspoiled sands and pristine waters, the property is away from other crowded beaches providing for what a quiet getaway should be. Rooms at the hotel consist of Cabanas and superior guestrooms furnished with contemporary décor which blends all elements to detain the tranquility and beauty of the surroundings with utmost exposure to the environment. Guests can enjoy a number of day trips to some of the most idyllic surrounding islands, or spend the day snorkeling, fishing, or simply lounging in the privacy of a deserted island beach. With its well-kept accommodation and excellent facilities, Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only is an exquisite place of stay.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Costa Lanta Hotel Adult Only
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

212 Moo 1 Saladan, Koh Lanta, Krabi, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU